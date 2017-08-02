The Struggles of Success: Managing Growth and Finding Balance

You've made a splash in your industry and the sales are rolling in -- don't think for a second that your obstacles are over. Success comes with its own unique set of struggles. We learn how to develop a winning mindset, cultivate a healthy home life, hone in on our target market with online advertising and manage explosive growth with SunFrog's Josh Kent, Tom Bilyeu of Impact Theory, and CreativeLive's Chase Jarvis.
- [00:00:00] Surviving and Managing Explosive Growth
- [00:05:40] Getting Started With Online Sales
- [00:11:30] Facebook Advertising Master Class
- [00:18:20] Achieving Excellence: Mind, Body and Soul
- [00:26:47] Effective Tactics to Build Confidence
- [00:33:21] Finding the Ever-elusive Work-Life Balance
[00:00:00] Surviving and Managing Explosive Growth
SunFrog burst onto the online retail scene making $1 million in year one and swelling to $100 million in revenue by year two. How did the company cope with its explosive growth? "You can fail under success," founder and CEO Josh Kent, comments. "We are a bootstrapped, growth-hacked type [of] business." From server failures to staffing shortages, learn how SunFrog contended with the tremendous surge in demand.
[00:05:40] Getting Started With Online Sales
It can be daunting (and cost-prohibitive) to launch an online sales site. Build your empire the smart way; utilize existing online retail channels to grow your fan following before developing a proprietary ecosystem. Kent reveals how SunFrog went from a garage startup to the world's leading online t-shirt platform. Then, we learn about Kent's latest passion project, ShowYourLove.com, a crowdfunding site that is 100 percent free to use.
[00:11:30] Facebook Advertising Master Class
Build your business to compete head-to-head with brick-and-mortar companies by leveraging social media. Facebook is the king of behavioral targeting which puts highly-relevant advertisements in front of consumers to increase the probability of purchase. It’s effective and affordable. Kent gives us a crash course on getting stated with Facebook advertising.
[00:18:20] Achieving Excellence: Mind, Body and Soul
Rocketing to $1 billion in sales in just five years, the trajectory of Quest Nutrition was insane and glorious. What inspired the health food company to achieve such greatness? For co-founder Tom Bilyeu, it was personal. Bilyeu grew up with a morbidly obese family and hoped to quell the pandemic of ill health through nutritious, delicious food. It wasn't enough for Bilyeu to tackle clean eating; he wanted to influence positive change in all areas of life. Tom's latest endeavor, Impact Theory, arms fans with an empowering mindset. Are you ready to reach your full potential? Listen in.
[00:26:47] Effective Tactics to Build Confidence
Will your pride lead to destruction? Bilyeu says most of his achievements came on the heels of emotional rock bottom. Through these struggles, Bilyeu had an epiphany: Build your self esteem around substantial characteristics like an eagerness to learn. Bilyeu walks us through strategies to improve core confidence before divulging his top three entrepreneurial inspirations.
[00:33:21] Finding the Ever-elusive Work-Life Balance
How do you tend to life at home when you're constantly on the move for work? Founder and CEO of CreativeLive, Chase Jarvis, has a controversial answer: "I do not believe that work-life balance exists. I think it's a fiction, if you want to be the best." Don't panic, a healthy personal life isn't hopeless. Jarvis teaches you how to intentionally spend time with loved ones.
Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.
