Why You Must Allow Mistakes in Your Life

How often have you beaten yourself up over making a mistake?
Maybe it was small, or maybe it was big, but did it really serve you and your bigger goal to get down on yourself? If you’re being honest, the answer is likely "no."
That’s because everyone makes a lot of mistakes in their lifetimes, and those mistakes often turn out to be our biggest teachers.
But they can’t teach us anything if we shame ourselves when we make mistakes.
Instead, I invite you to practice gratitude for each mistake, see it as an opportunity to learn and let it add fuel to your fire to become better.
Sharing my thoughts on this in 5 Minute Friday, Episode 516.
