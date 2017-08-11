Don't Break Down, Break Through to Overcome Your Fears and Succeed

Free Webinar | August 16th
Ajax Union's CEO, Joe Apfelbaum, is on a mission to inspire and motivate you to take your business to the next level. Find out how you can create an effective marketing funnel, develop a healthy work-life balance, use positive language to alter your state of mind and more.
- [00:00:00] How to Focus on Life and Business Priorities
- [00:05:33] Discover Your Seven-Figure Breakthrough
- [00:11:30] Positive Language Alters Your State of Mind
- [00:18:21] Reach Ideal Customers With a Marketing Funnel
- [00:25:29] Educating Your Dream Clients and Employees
- [00:33:22] F.E.A.R. = False Evidence, Appears Real
Discover more about segments and guests below . . .
[00:00:00] How to Focus on Life and Business Priorities
Don't set your personal life aside to grow your business. CEO of the Brooklyn-based digital marketing agency Ajax Union and father of five, Joe Apfelbaum, shares his strategy to disconnect from a busy day at the office and switch into family mode. Discover how you can be fully present at home and at work.
[00:05:33] Discover Your Seven-Figure Breakthrough
What keeps you feeling energized and raring to take on new challenges? Apfelbaum realized in order to nurture the ever-evolving needs of his family and business, his primary driver needed to be more powerful than money; he wanted to educate the masses on how to enjoy a purpose driven, entrepreneurial lifestyle. Apfelbaum now coaches business owners through million-dollar epiphanies on his podcast, The Breakthrough Maze. Learn more.
[00:11:30] Positive Language Alters Your State of Mind
When the going gets tough, will you have a breakdown or a breakthrough? The answer may lie in your ability to use positive language to frame reality. Apfelbaum candidly discusses how he discovered his life's purpose following the miscarriage of his first child. Learn how you can transform your mindset even in the most troubling times.
[00:18:21] Reach Ideal Customers With a Marketing Funnel
Don't waste time and resources on outdated sales techniques; create a cohesive marketing strategy with SEO, social media and email campaigns working in tandem to deliver and nurture qualified business prospects. Apfelbaum teaches you how to design an effective marketing funnel to reach your ideal customer.
[00:25:29] Educating Your Dream Clients and Employees
Who is your ideal customer? How about your ultimate employee? Apfelbaum explains why education is essential in creating and maintaining your most important business relationships. Discover how you can take your company to the next level by offering curated content.
[00:33:22] F.E.A.R. = False Evidence, Appears Real
Fear is keeping you from achieving greatness. Apfelbaum says in order to gain fulfillment you must face your fears head on, invest in personal growth and make meaningful contributions to your community. Ditch your excuses and get results by overcoming fear and insecurity. Listen now.
Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.
Alan Taylor
