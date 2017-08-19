My Queue

How to Sell an Idea to Your Boss (Infographic)

Check out these tips and tricks for pitching up the chain of command.
How to Sell an Idea to Your Boss (Infographic)
Image credit: Thomas Barwick | Getty Images
Convincing someone to give your idea a shot is no easy task, especially when it’s your boss. While it may sound like a daunting task, pitching new ideas can come easy with a few simply tricks.

For starters, make sure you’re prepared to sell your idea, and that means fully understanding and being able to explain why your idea is so important. Identify the problem and explain how your idea will be the perfect solution. Once you’ve figured out the issue, fully explain how you are going to solve it -- and don’t settle with one solution, brainstorm as many as you can think of. Then go through what you’ve come up with and pull out the best solution.

Even though you’ve technically found a solution, you’re not finished yet. Be prepared to answer any tough questions that might come your way and write up a one-page overview of your idea so your boss and other colleagues can see your proposal on paper.

Be sure to practice your pitch ahead of time and test your pitch with a few friends or co-workers. Once you’re ready to speak to your boss, keep in mind eye contact, confident body poses and a nice ending summary to your case.

To learn more about how you can pitch a new idea to your boss, check out NetCredit’s infographic below.

