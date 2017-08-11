My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Responds to Story of Him Putting His Assistant Through a 2-Week Test After Raise Request

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a few words for the author who retold the story of his longtime assistant.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Responds to Story of Him Putting His Assistant Through a 2-Week Test After Raise Request
Image credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for The New York Times via BI
Elon Musk.
News Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a few words for the author who retold the story of his longtime assistant, Mary Beth Brown, a woman who quit working for Musk after 12 years, in 2014.

Ashlee Vance shared the anecdote in his biography of Musk, titled Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future.

According to Vance, Brown asked Musk for a significant raise after working for him for more than a decade. In response, Musk reportedly told Brown to take two weeks off, during which he would assume her responsibilities and see whether she was critical to his success.

When Brown returned, Musk told her he didn't need her anymore, according to the book's account.

Musk took issue with that, saying "Of all the bogus anecdotes, this one troubles me the most. Ashlee never actually ran this story by me or my assistant. It is total nonsense," Musk tweeted Thursday night.

He continued: "Mary Beth was an amazing assistant for over 10 yrs, but as company complexity grew, the role required several specialists vs one generalist."

"MB was given 52 weeks of salary & stock in appreciation for her great contribution & left to join a small firm, once again as a generalist," Musk said.

However, Musk conceded that the biography overall was not entirely flawed, calling it "mostly correct," but saying that the story was "rife with errors and never independently fact-checked" despite his request for that.

Musk's mother, Maye, also weighed in: "I agree. Some of the facts were glaringly wrong, but altogether the 'bio' was interesting."

The book was originally published in May 2015.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Tesla Investigated Elon Musk After He Reportedly Pushed a Former Employee

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Pentagon Security Clearance Is Under Review Over Marijuana Use

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Asks Judge to Toss 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Lawsuit