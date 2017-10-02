My Queue

Innovation

Stop Trying to Think Outside the Box and Think More Strategically in the Box

Companies are solving for the wrong opportunities when pursuing growth.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The line between innovation and invention is growing more blurred with every passing day. In this video, Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, confronts the issue by addressing how reinvention and doing business more strategically can bring innovation to businesses.

Rather than assuming that shiny new tool or product is the best way to grow your business, Llopis suggests you look within your business for fresh strategies. In this digital age with little to no attention spans, it is your responsibility as a business leader to disrupt the status quo by innovating from within.

Click play to learn more about how adapting an innovation mindset can disrupt the complacency in your business and pave the way for growth.

