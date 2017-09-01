My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Radio

This Entrepreneur Discovered a Multimillion-Dollar Business Idea When He Got Stranded in the Gobi Desert

Matt Scanlan, co-founder and CEO of Naadam Cashmere, takes us on his wild journey from an unemployed tourist in Mongolia to the head of a multimillion-dollar company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Entrepreneur Discovered a Multimillion-Dollar Business Idea When He Got Stranded in the Gobi Desert
Image credit: Matt Scanlan
VIP Contributor
Host, Entrepreneur Radio
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Matt Scanlan, co-founder and CEO of Naadam Cashmere, takes us on his wild journey from an unemployed tourist sitting in dive bar to the head honcho of a multimillion-dollar company. Don't miss this harrowing tale filled with goat milk vodka cocktails, motorcycle rides and a bold business plan set on the dusty stage of the Gobi Desert.

  • [00:00:00] Millennials Discover Multimillion-Dollar Venture
  • [00:06:01] Stranded in the Gobi Desert Without a Plan
  • [00:11:30] Goat's Milk Vodka and the Kindness of Strangers
  • [00:18:20] Raising Raw Materials Costs to Lower Bottom Line
  • [00:26:37] Matt Scanlan Says, "Don't Fake It ‘Til You Make It"
  • [00:33:21] Coming Soon for Naadam Cashmere

Related: How to Protect Your Company's Most Valuable Asset

Discover more about segments and guests below ...

[00:00:00] Millennials Discover Multimillion-Dollar Venture

When a couple of 20-something travelers got stranded in a rural corner of Mongolia, they discovered a business prospect that would change their lives and disrupt a millennia old industry. Returning a few short years later with $3 million cash in an unprotected SUV, Naadam Cashmere co-founder and CEO Matt Scanlan and his business partner bet big on cashmere (100 tons of raw materials, big). We learn how the audacious entrepreneur went from a perpetually troubled student to textile mogul.

[00:06:01] Stranded in the Gobi Desert Without a Plan

Scanlan ditched his sterile New York City office to journey more than 6,000 miles around the world to Mongolia. He had no travel plan, not even a place to hang his hat after a grueling 38-hour flight. A chance encounter at a local bar led to a morning drive to "the countryside." After nearly a full day of driving, the car broke down. Scanlan and his travel mates found themselves stranded in the belly of the Gobi Desert. 

[00:11:30] Goat's Milk Vodka and the Kindness of Strangers

Scanlan and his Naadam Cashmere co-founder, Diederik Rijsemus, were marooned in a rural Outer Mongolia village. As the two travelers sipped fermented goat's milk, they began to grasp the reality of their situation; it would be nearly a month before they could return to the city. They had no extra clothing, no food and no cash. The weeks passed, and Scanlan and Rijsemus became increasingly aware of the economic disparity between the goat herders and cashmere buyers. They realized that in order to make a significant impact on the nomadic community that selflessly cared for them, they would need to shatter the traditional supply chain and jettison the greedy middlemen. Listen in as Scanlan describes the overwhelming and transformative experience.

[00:18:20] Raising Raw Materials Costs to Lower Bottom Line

With a Toyota Land Cruiser loaded floor to ceiling with $3 million in cold hard cash, Scanlan and Rijsemus set off to buy 100 tons of cashmere in the Gobi Desert. After bribing local auctioneers to raise the bidding price of the raw material, they were able to cut out traders, increase the profits of herders by approximately 40 percent, save consumers money on a luxury product and still manage to turn a profit. Scanlan explains how Naadam's savvy and sustainable supply chain catapulted the company to over $8 million in revenue by the close of year two. Plus, find out why Scanlan and Rijsemus feel the name Naadam, which literally translates to "games," perfectly encapsulates their brand.

[00:26:37] Matt Scanlan Says, "Don't Fake it ‘Til You Make It"

Explosive business growth inherently involves a steep learning curve. Scanlan echoes this sentiment as he recounts the most costly mistakes he made while launching Naadam Cashmere. Find out why Scanlan no longer subscribes to the "fake it until you make it" philosophy and shares his single most important lesson: Know when you should ask for help.

[00:33:21] Coming Soon for Naadam Cashmere

What's next for Naadam Cashmere? Scanlan divulges his long-term goals for the disruptive company, and outlines details of the heavy expansion to come within the next year. Learn how a strong value proposition and brand identity could make Naadam a household name.

Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Radio

Listen to Successful Entrepreneurs Discuss Their First Attempts, Failures and Origin Stories

Entrepreneur Radio

How to Make Sure You're Spending Your Money on the Right Digital Ads for Your Business

Entrepreneur Radio

Achieve Fearless Growth and Live Mindfully