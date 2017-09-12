Here's How You Can Livestream Apple's Big Mystery Event Today

New products, including the exclusive iPhone X are rumored to be on display.

September 12, 2017 3 min read

It’s that time of year again: Today, Sept. 12, Apple will make its next big product announcement. As ever, the launch has been accompanied by rampant rumors and speculation, but it wouldn’t be an Apple event without a little bit of mystery.



If you want to tune in, you can stream the event from the Apple website beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. But be aware that you won’t have access to the livestream if you’re using the Chrome or Firefox browsers -- only Safari. If you have Apple TV, you can also download the Apple Events app for that platform to watch live.

So what can Apple fans expect from the announcement? It’s going to double as a peek into the company’s brand new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, Calif., and it’s the first event to be held in the Steve Jobs Theater.

As to the products on display, there have been leaked specs to suggest the rollout of the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, the iPhone 8 and a special 10th anniversary iPhone called the iPhone X, which has a rumored price tag of $1,000.

Bloomberg reported earlier this summer that the company is at work on facial recognition technology to unlock phones, a 3D sensor and a dedicated AI chip.

Related: Apple Wants to Teach You How to Make Apps

It also seems that the company will unveil its next class of smartwatches, the Apple Watch 3, a model that could have a better wireless charger, a FaceTime camera, a micro-LED display, cellular capabilities without having to connect your phone and options to monitor your sleep and breathing.

Apple reportedly has $1 billion to spend on original content in 2018 in a bid to compete with the likes of Amazon and Netflix, and at the launch event, it’s rumored that the company will present a new Apple TV set-top box that supports 4K resolution content, with downloads to be sold for $19.99 a piece.

Related: I Was a Contestant on 'Planet of the Apps' and Got a $5 Million Investment. Here Are 5 Things I Learned From the Experience.

Earlier this summer, Apple announced it’s Siri-powered smart home speaker the HomePod, and it stands to reason that more information about the device will also be offered at the event.

What new Apple products are you looking forward to? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter and in the comments section below. And check back here as we get closer to the main event for more updates.