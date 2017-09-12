My Queue

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Reveals a Full View of the Sleek New SpaceX Spacesuit

Designed by a Hollywood costume designer, the suit balances aesthetics and function.
Elon Musk Reveals a Full View of the Sleek New SpaceX Spacesuit
Image credit: elonmusk | Instagram
2 min read

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently unveiled a second photo of the SpaceX spacesuit.

Through an Instagram post, Musk showed off the new astronaut suit, standing next to the company’s Crew Dragon capsule. Earlier in August, Musk unveiled a photo of the top portion of the spacesuit, showing its tinted helmet and chic black and white design, and noting it was “not a mockup” and there would be more images on the way.

Acting on his promise, Musk over the weekend posted a full-length shot of the new suit. With help from Hollywood designer Jose Fernandez, who did costumes for Wonder Woman, Batman, Wolverine, Spider-Man and X-Men, the image reveals the sleek black and white suit, fit with gloves and boots. With padding along the back and flexible fabric used at the knees and elbows, the suit looks like it offers mobility and comfort.

As he explained in his post initially unveiling the spacesuit, it is tested for pressure and created to balance aesthetics and function.

