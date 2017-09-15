Discover the Raw Talent of Millennials and Veterans

We highlight two significantly underutilized groups in the job market, Millennials and veterans, and learn the cure for "impostor syndrome."

September 15, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Need to hire new talent? In this episode of Entrepreneur Radio, we highlight two significantly underutilized groups in the job market, Millennials and veterans. Entrepreneur magazine's editor-in-chief, Jason Feifer, and founder and CEO of Operation Military Family Cares, Mike Schindler, explain how the fresh perspectives of these highly adaptable employees can help your business level up. Plus, Chase Jarvis, founder and CEO of CreativeLive, reveals the cure for "impostor syndrome."

[00:00:00] Start Using Your Time More Effectively

Start Using Your Time More Effectively [00:04:54] Inexperienced and Fearless: Power of Youth

Inexperienced and Fearless: Power of Youth [00:11:30] Do Your Customers Feel the Love?

Do Your Customers Feel the Love? [00:18:21] Changing the Public Perception of Veterans

Changing the Public Perception of Veterans [00:27:24] "Mission Focused" Veterans in Corporate America

"Mission Focused" Veterans in Corporate America [00:33:22] Start Your Journey, No Permission Required

Discover more about segments and guests below ...

[00:00:00] Start Using Your Time More Effectively

When you're always in "go mode," time management is a critical skill. Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor-in-chief, is constantly on the move and has become an expert at juggling his ample agenda. Hear Feifer's top three tips to keep your daily schedule on track.

[00:04:54] Inexperienced and Fearless: Power of Youth

Question authority, crash through convention and break the damn rules. Feifer says seasoned leaders have a tendency to get stuck in a rut and fall into predictable modes of thinking. Shake it off and adopt a youthful perspective instead. Learn how.

[00:11:30] Do Your Customers Feel the Love?

Jet Blue recently announced a cost-cap of $99 on flights out of Florida ahead of hurricane Irma. Although this was a thoughtful gesture, it's receiving a mixed response, which demonstrates an important point: You must consistently build good will with your customer base. Feifer explains how to turn delighted consumers into ultimate brand advocates.

[00:18:21] Changing the Public Perception of Veterans

What are the first three things you think about when you hear the word veteran? Too frequently, PTSD, homelessness and suicide are at the top of the list. "We need to stop showcasing the challenge. What we need to showcase is the victory," says Mike Schindler, a U.S. Navy veteran, author, and founder and CEO of Operation Military Family Cares. Discover how we can change the conversation and leverage the hidden talent of veterans to help communities thrive.

[00:27:24] "Mission Focused" Veterans in Corporate America

Strength of character and aptitude are huge assets that allow veterans to be veritable workplace chameleons. As an employer, how can you find skilled veterans in your area? Schindler shares how to recruit top military talent for your business.

[00:33:22] Start Your Journey, No Permission Required

Do you suffer from "impostor syndrome," that pesky feeling that you aren't qualified to do your job or haven't earned your success? Founder and CEO of CreativeLive Chase Jarvis encourages listeners to craft a positive narrative which builds self-worth even as confidence ebbs and flows. Learn how you can own your job title by simply shifting your state of mind.

Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews.