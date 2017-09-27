Mind-Opening Tips to Boost Motivation and Productivity

From unlocking opportunities to boosting productivity to corporate storytelling, this episode of Entrepreneur Radio covers an array of topics with Steve Sims, Tali Sharot and Chase Jarvis.

September 27, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Before he was hobnobbing with the rich and famous, Steve Sims worked as a humble doorman in Hong Kong. The modest Bluefish founder reveals his secret strategy to unlocking impossible opportunities and luxe experiences in his new book Bluefishing. Then, Tali Sharot, of the Affective Brain Lab at University College London, explains how to increase workplace motivation as we explore the enlightening discoveries chronicled in her latest work, The Influential Mind. Chase Jarvis of CreativeLive ends the show with a lesson on corporate storytelling (i.e. advertising). Listen to the episode to discover more.

[00:00:00] Extra-ordinary: Bluefish Founder Steve Sims

Extra-ordinary: Bluefish Founder Steve Sims [00:06:28] How to Accomplish Anything (Seriously, Anything)

How to Accomplish Anything (Seriously, Anything) [00:11:31] Email is Dead. Vampires are Real.

Email is Dead. Vampires are Real. [00:18:22] Exploring the "Optimism Bias" With Tali Sharot

Exploring the "Optimism Bias" With Tali Sharot [00:26:38] Manage Your Mental State, Improve Morale

Manage Your Mental State, Improve Morale [00:33:22] Communicating Your Corporate Story

Related: Achieve Fearless Growth and Live Mindfully

Discover more about segments and guests below ...

[00:00:00] Extra-ordinary: Bluefish Founder Steve Sims

Steve Sims is an ordinary guy ... who just so happens to have gone to the International Space Station, thrown swanky Oscar parties for Sir Elton John and orchestrated a jaw-dropping wedding at the Vatican. This blue jeans wearing, motorcycle riding, former nightclub doorman is the visionary mastermind behind Bluefish, the world’s first luxury concierge service. He may not look like your typical entrepreneur, but he has chutzpah coming out of his pores! We find out how Sims went from a bouncer in Hong Kong to the bona fide dream-maker for VIP clients and celebs.

[00:06:28] How to Accomplish Anything (Seriously, Anything)

Sims has a storied career of making luxurious experiences come to life for the rich and famous. In his first book, Bluefishing: The Art of Making Things Happen, Sims presents readers with a how-to guide to getting seemingly impossible, seriously cool shit done. Covering topics like branding, communication, networking, marketing, strategy and uniqueness, get practical tips to make your wildest fantasies come true. Step No. 1: Don't be afraid to to bend the rules.

[00:11:31] Email is Dead. Vampires are Real.

You may have an impressively large digital database, but that doesn't mean anyone is reading your emails. Sims lists three communication methods that will delight your clients and generate massive ROI. Then, do you have a psychic vampire in your midst? Constant naysayers drain your energy, their negativity infecting your network like a virus. Learn how you can ditch the cynics and replace them with positive, energetic people.

[00:18:22] Exploring the "Optimism Bias" With Tali Sharot

Humans are hard-wired to expect a favorable future; we underestimate negative occurrences and overestimate positive events. What causes us to make incorrect predictions? Tali Sharot explores this phenomenon in her book, The Optimism Bias: A Tour of the Irrationally Positive Brain. Discover how emotion and opinion sway our grip on reality

[00:26:38] Manage Your Mental State, Improve Morale

Do you feel like you're carrying an 800-pound gorilla of stress on your back? Odds are your whole team feels the same. Our emotions, positive and negative, leak into others very quickly making a negative mindset burn like wildfire through any work force. Sharot, who is also author of The Influential Mind: What the Brain Reveals About Our Power to Change Others, shares simple strategies to improve motivation, optimism and overall well-being.

[00:33:22] Communicating Your Corporate Story

At its core, good advertising is about telling a story. The best advertising stirs human emotions. How you feature your services and products should capture your brand identity. Chase Jarvis, founder and CEO of CreativeLive, offers expert tips to convey the "hero's journey" of your business and impart your unique point of view.

Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.