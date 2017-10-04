Social Media Platforms Have Lost Their Authenticity -- Here's What Needs to Change

Platforms like Facebook and Twitter are becoming two-dimensional feeds that don't evolve our knowledge beyond what we expect.

October 4, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In an age where self-expression and acceptance are so highly prized, why do so many social media platforms promote individual censorship? No one signed up to Twitter or Facebook expecting them to shield us from the world. In fact, their "lawlessness" was part of what made them fun at first: access to the previously inaccessible and the promise of authenticity.

What the hell happened?

Related: 5 Social Media Rules Every Entrepreneur Should Know

Think back to the Arab Spring in 2009/10. For the first time, we saw how powerful social media could be as an agent for change. Twitter and Facebook did a great job of empowering users to share their individual stories and rally support. Fast forward to more recent political events -- namely Brexit and the Trump presidency -- and social media is coming under fire for doing exactly the same thing.

Why? Because a lot of people have realized that they're not getting a complete enough picture of what's happening from the channels they've come to trust. We could argue that these platforms aren't supposed to be credible news sources. But, the real issue is that to make data smarter, they continue to serve us the information they think we'll be most responsive to -- forsaking the things that don't match our "user preferences."

That's right, algorithms are blinding us to opinions that differ from our own. And now social giants are seeing user numbers drop, with unique viewers to Snapchat Stories falling by 40 percent and a decline in active users at Facebook, so I ask, are user needs being met?

Assumed dominance

We've known for some time that digital (not just social) media works by making assumptions about who we are and the kinds of things we like. While there may be some positives in this, looking at the bigger picture, the digital silos we create are a problem -- for those that truly value authenticity.

Related: 12 Social Media Mistakes That Entrepreneurs Make

While vast user numbers guarantee the biggest platforms' dominance for now, unless they do something soon they're going to stagnate, as they're becoming two-dimensional feeds that don't evolve our knowledge beyond what we expect. They'll become places where bias is ingrained in everything -- from the way information iss curated to the continued social currency of "likes," retweets and follower numbers that ensure that only popular opinions rise to the top.

Anonymity vs. authenticity

Like old Foursquare (before it tried to become Yelp), social media should thrive on immediacy, context and accessibility. It should fill the information gaps left open by conventional searches -- allowing someone with firsthand, real-time knowledge of a place or event to become the most valuable person to you. Someone who can tell you the mood of a particular place at a particular time. Someone you don't necessarily know.

Related: 10 Proven Ways to Make Millions on Social Media

There have been a slew of apps lately that seem to understand this challenge in part, like Snap Maps, which allows users to see what's happening around them. While Snap Maps seems to have acknowledged that things like location and sentiment don't always translate with words alone, it fails to understand that these systems are only as valuable as the conversations they drive.

Bringing back trust

So, if we don't need to know someone to have a meaningful exchange with them online, we need to trust the communication platform itself. This prevails with online marketplaces (eBay, Etsy and Amazon -- all going strong!) but we've lost this with social media -- almost.

Related: 10 Laws of Social Media Marketing

There are still some social platforms that establish trust through authenticity. Ad-free social network Ello, for example, began with the aim of being free from commercial interference, but has now become a service for artists and creative types. Now, its niche is driving its authenticity. Twitter-owned Periscope can also be singled out for its use of live video feeds as a true reflection of what's happening in the world.

For the big players to become trustworthy once again, they need to re-examine their revenue models in line with user needs and expectations. This means accepting that they're now media outlets with an obligation to report (or at least curate) impartially, promoting honesty while ensuring that controversy has its place. It might be a tough thing to admit, but that's the only way they can reclaim some modicum of authenticity. People do believe what they read, and if what's served to them has no opposing stance, they won't see the whole picture.