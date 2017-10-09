My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

AOL

Say Farewell to AOL Instant Messenger

AIM, which launched as a standalone service in 1997, introduced many of us to the joys of internet chat for the first time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Say Farewell to AOL Instant Messenger
Image credit: aol via PC Mag
Reporter
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

It's a sad day, '90s kids. AOL Instant Messenger (otherwise known as AIM) is officially shutting down after 20 years.

AIM debuted as part of the America Online desktop internet service, but launched as a standalone offering in 1997, introducing many of us to the joys of internet chat for the first time. But on Dec. 15, 2017, it will be no more, parent company Oath announced. By year's end, you'll no longer be able to access AIM and all user data will be deleted. Aim.com email accounts will not be affected.

"If you were a '90s kid, chances are there was a point in time when AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) was a huge part of your life," Oath wrote in its announcement. "You likely remember the CD, your first screenname, your carefully curated away messages, and how you organized your buddy lists."

The beloved chat service was so ubiquitous that it played a role in movies and TV shows like You've Got Mail (a product placement bonanza) and Sex in the City, as many will remember. But, AIM's user base has been declining for years, thanks to competition from modern chat services and apps like Skype, Google Chat, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat and many others.

All good things must eventually come to an end, and this is the end of the road for AIM.

"AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed," Oath wrote. "As a result we've made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM."

The announcement comes after AOL started scaling AIM back in March when it ended third-party access to the chat service.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have already started reacting to the news; check out what people are saying below.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

AOL

AOL to Cut 500 Jobs, Mostly in Corporate Units

Small Business Heroes

Tech Industry Pioneer Jean Case on How to Change the World With Your Big Idea

Email

AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says