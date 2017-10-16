My Queue

Branding

Side Hustlers: Find Out How to Build a Powerful Brand That Your Customers Will Love

Brand strategist genius Jennifer Kem on Tuesday will share the secret of what makes a great brand, how to develop your brand and the importance of feedback.
Side Hustlers: Find Out How to Build a Powerful Brand That Your Customers Will Love
Image credit: Willie B. Thomas | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
Editor’s Note: In "Tough Love Tuesday," we connect side-hustling entrepreneurs with support, resources and advice from top experts. Sign up to our email newsletter to be notified about our Tuesday Facebook Lives and check back to our side hustle topic page for more helpful tips.

Branding is one of the hardest and most misunderstood concepts of building a company. A brand is powerful and really needs to speak to customers about the company’s values and mission. Yet most entrepreneurs think slapping together a logo and creating a website is sufficient. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Branding is more than a gorgeous face,” says branding strategist Jennifer Kem, adding that “basically many people think it's about the aesthetics, the way it looks --the logo, the website, the marketing materials.”

Image credit: Jennifer Kem

 

But that is more the end result. “The truth is that starting with the why of the brand and the who of your brand is a better way to drive decisions on how your brand looks and [what it] sounds like,” Kem says. “It's harder work, but it has a bigger payoff and saves you a ton of money when you go this route.

Fortunately, Kem will be on our upcoming episode of Tough Love Tuesday to help us figure out what we need to do to get a better return on our investment -- and make more money.

Kem is the creator of the Master Brand Method, a program to help entrepreneurs create a brand model that will work for them and help their company stand out, while ensuring their message gets heard and seen by customers. Using this framework, Kem has not only helped thousands of entrepreneurs but also worked with Fortune 500 companies, including Verizon, and big-name brands such as the Oprah Winfrey Network and Steve Harvey.

During the upcoming episode, Kem will dive deep into brand strategy and provide tactics, insights and advice on building a brand that resonates with people.

Specifically, she'll discuss:

  1. What components make a great brand
  2. The four-step process to build an amazing brand
  3. Why you need to listen to feedback and how to use it for your benefit

Tune in on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET for the Facebook Live.

This episode is the fourth in our second season of "Tough Love Tuesday." For six weeks, our experts will focus on side hustlers, providing support, resources and actionable advice, all in real

