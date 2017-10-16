Check Out This Futuristic, and Dangerous Looking, Police Hoverbike

Would you feel safe if this pulled up during a crisis?

October 16, 2017 1 min read

Once again, it seems that Dubai's law enforcement technology is giving us a glimpse into the future.

In May, "Robocop," the latest addition to Dubai's police force, made its first appearance at the Fourth Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference. And last week, a hoverbike made for the Dubai Police made by Russian transportation Hoversurf was unveiled at the Gulf Information Technology Exposition.

The battery-powered bike is able to travel up to 43 miles per hour and can run for 25 minutes on a charge. The name of the bike model is "Scorpion," and it also has pretty big blades that look somewhat dangerous if handled incorrectly.

The bikes, which can carry up to 660 pounds as cargo, will be used in the event of an emergency in places that are tough to reach for standard police vehicles, such as a busy highway.

Check out the bike in action in the video below.