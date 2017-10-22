8 Steps to Spice Up Your Brand's Voice (Infographic)

As a brand, it's important to have a distinct and unique brand voice so people recognize it. However, creating that brand is often easier said than done.

But with a few quick and easy tips, you'll be well on your way to creating a strong brand voice for your company. For starters, evaluate your brand's current voice, and decide what you like and don't like about it. Also look at how your brand voice has evolved and what it looked like in the past. Asking yourself these questions can help: Has it been consistent? Does it align with your core values?

Still not sure where to start? Look around for inspiration -- examining how your competitors are developing their voices can help you figure out the right tone for yours. Creating an outline of this ideal voice and the steps that you'll need to take to get there will help create a clear, concise and actionable plan. That can include everything from a storyboard, with a character and script, to listing out your business's core values.

It's also important to test out your voice on your audience to make sure it resonates -- interacting with them and even asking for feedback will not only make the process easier on you, but your audience will feel involved too. From reaching out to your audience to finding your strengths and playing off those, building your brand's voice doesn't have to be hard.

Check out CJG Digital Marketing's infographic below for eight steps to help spice up your brand's voice.