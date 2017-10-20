My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alcohol

Drinking Alcohol Can Actually Help You Learn a New Language, Recent Study Says

Learning a new language? A pint of beer might be the key to your success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Drinking Alcohol Can Actually Help You Learn a New Language, Recent Study Says
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

Struggling to learn another language? Apparently adding a little alcohol to the process could make it easier, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.

Researchers discovered that a low dose of alcohol actually helped improve test subjects' ability to pick up a foreign language. By studying a group of 50 German students who had recently learned to speak, read and write in Dutch, the researchers gave half of the students a pint’s worth of alcohol and placebo pints, which contained no alcohol, to the other half. After consuming their drinks, each student spoke in Dutch to two native Dutch speakers, who had no idea which students had the alcoholic drinks.

Related: Learning From Failure Is What Makes Entrepreneurs Better Leaders

Turns out, that extra boost of liquid confidence did the trick. The students who had consumed alcohol scored significantly higher from the native speakers than those who didn’t, particularly in pronunciation.

“Our study shows that acute alcohol consumption may have beneficial effects on the pronunciation of a foreign language in people who have recently learnt that language. This provides some support for the bilinguals as a low dose of alcohol can improve their ability to speak a second language,” explained study co-author and University of Liverpool professor Dr. Inge Kersbergen.

Related: Why Learning A Foreign Language Can Make You A Better Entrepreneur

Of course, don’t overdo it. Getting smashed isn’t going to help you learn another language. "Higher levels of alcohol consumption might not have beneficial effects on the pronunciation of a foreign language," said researcher and study co-author Fritz Renner.

Also, given the small sample size of the study, the results shouldn't be taken as definitive until they're replicated by other researchers.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Alcohol

Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Alcohol

Illegal Moonshine in Brooklyn? This Entrepreneur Says Not.

Alcohol

Drinking Alcohol Can Actually Help You Learn a New Language, Recent Study Says