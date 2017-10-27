My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Walmart

Walmart Will Soon Have Robots Roaming the Aisles in 50 Stores

The robots go up and down the aisles, scanning for out-of-stock items, incorrect prices and wrong or missing labels.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Walmart Will Soon Have Robots Roaming the Aisles in 50 Stores
Image credit: Walmart
The robots autonomously roam up and down the aisles of the store, picking out errors it sees.
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Walmart's robot fleet is expanding.

The retailer has been testing the robots in a small number of stores in Arkansas and California. It is now expanding the program and will have robots in 50 stores by the end of January.

The robots scan aisles for out-of-stock items, items put in the wrong place by customers, incorrect prices and wrong or missing labels. They continuously go up and down the aisles of the store, alerting human employees of errors it sees. That makes employees more efficient at correcting errors and automates a task employees say they don't like.

The robots are designed to free up store employees' time so they can use it to help customers. Image credit: Walmart

Walmart CTO Jeremy King told Reuters that the robots are 50 percent more efficient than a human doing the same task. They can also scan shelves three times more quickly and are a lot more accurate. Human employees can only scan shelves about twice a week, King said.

The robots are shaped like 2-foot-tall towers on wheels and are equipped with cameras that can spot errors.

The robots are just one part of Walmart's plan to make stores more efficient and easier for customers to shop.

The robots are much more efficient than a human at the task of scanning store shelves. Image credit: Walmart

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Walmart

Walmart Offers One-Day Delivery on 220K Items

Walmart

Walmart Is Pulling Cosmopolitan From Checkout Lines in Response to #MeToo -- But It's an Embarrassing Perversion of the Movement

Walmart

Walmart Will Soon Have Robots Roaming the Aisles in 50 Stores