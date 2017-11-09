My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

This Architect Shares What You Gain When You Think Like an Outsider

On our latest podcast 'How Success Happens' Witold Rybczynski shares how studying everyday things can reveal some surprising insights on the nature of invention.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Architect Shares What You Gain When You Think Like an Outsider
Image credit: Witold Rybczynski
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

How Success Happens is a podcast featuring polar explorers, authors, ultra marathoners, artists and more to better understand what connects dreaming and doing. Linda Lacina, Entrepreneur.com's managing editor, guides these chats so anyone can understand the traits that underpin achievement and what fuels the decisions to push us forward. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

Ever wondered why everyone seems to have the same plastic patio chair? Or why the Phillips head screwdriver is in everyone’s toolbox?

Probably not. But as Witold Rybczynski tells us, studying everyday things can reveal some surprising insights on the nature of invention and how things come to be. As this architect and author notes, while fashions might change from year to year and customs shift within a generation, cultural ideas transform very slowly, and can reveal important insights about what we value and what drives change.

Related: Kathryn Minshew of The Muse: Decide Who You Are, or Have it Decided for You (Podcast)

Studying what we overlook can also give us special perspective on how innovation really happens -- slowly, and with a lot of help. The monobloc patio chair, for instance, is really the result of decades of technological innovation. But as Witold Rybczynski discovers in his latest book, Now I Sit Me Down, it also shows us reach of globalism, as these chairs are reproduced nearly exactly the same in factories around the world.

Related: Hear How This Woman Coached Herself Through a Near-Death Experience to Become a One-Person Fitness Brand

And yet, the basic chair has remained mostly intact since ancient times. The basic invention, despite all our advances in manufacturing and technology, still fits our needs -- and hasn’t been improved upon.

In this week’s podcast of How Success Happens, Rybczynski will talk to us about what we learn when we take time to study the things we might otherwise overlook, and what that can reveal. He’ll also explain how an outsider’s perspective can give anyone an advantage and how that can bring useful and surprising insights on innovation.

To subscribe to this podcast, find us on the following platforms: SoundCloud, Stitcher, iTunes.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

An Advertising Agency Has a Great Way to Diversify Its Income: Launch Products Pitched by Its Employees

Innovation

5 Ways to Inspire Creativity and Innovation in Your Employees

Innovation

50 Game-Changing Innovations in Robotics, Home Technology and Medicine