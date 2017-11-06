Quiz: Are You a Workaholic?

If you don't take lunch and check your email on vacation, you might be.

Do you work through lunch? Check email while on vacation? How about canceling on social plans so you can catch up on work? If you answered “yes” to these questions, then you might be a workaholic.

A recent study by Insurance Quotes, which surveyed more than 1,000 American workers, sought to uncover the behaviors of workaholics and how common workaholism is across the country. Turns out, people who are married identify themselves as workaholics more so than single people. However, it doesn’t only come down to marital status -- age also plays an important role.

Millennials, those between 25 and 34 years old, take the least vacation days, and 53 percent said they have many unused vacation days leftover by the end of a year. According to the study, people voted “taking less than your allotted number of vacation days” a sign of being a workaholic. However, survey participants voted the number one common tendency of workaholics as working through lunch, followed by being the first one to the office and checking work emails on vacation.

Depending on the industry you’re in can also impact how much you work, and in turn grant you the “workaholic” label. Sixty-nine percent of people in marketing and advertising consider themselves workaholics, while 52 percent of people in construction and 45 percent of people in finance and insurance do as well.

