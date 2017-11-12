The Importance of Thinking Big and Believing in Yourself

You're on the path. You're headed in the right direction. You are getting there.

"The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away." -- Pablo Picasso

It’s easy to feel beaten down by life’s challenges -- the grind; all the responsibilities. But you have to remember you are so much more than all that. You have believe that it’s all worth it, that you’re working for something bigger and that your true potential is beyond anything you can imagine.

I’m here to remind you of that in this 5 Minute Friday, Episode 558.

