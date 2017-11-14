My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Health

Science Says This Simple Strategy Can Boost Your Brain Power

A new study says exercise leads to making your brain bigger.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Science Says This Simple Strategy Can Boost Your Brain Power
Image credit: graphicstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

It’s no secret that exercise reduces stress and keeps us physically healthy. But now a recent study has found an additional benefit to getting in regular workouts: It’s good for your brain, too.

A group of researchers from Western Sydney University in Australia and the University of Manchester in the U.K. explored the impact of aerobic exercise  on a part the brain called the hippocampus, an area responsible for how the brain processes and retains memories

The scientists reviewed 14 clinical trials that looked at the brain scans of 737 participants before and after aerobic exercise regimens. The group of the trial participants was made up of healthy adults, people who had Alzheimer’s and people with diagnoses of depression and schizophrenia. They ranged in age from ranged from 24 to 76 years old.

Related: To Thrive in Work and Life, Here's What Science Says You Need

They looked at the effects of a variety of aerobic exercise programs including indoor cycling, walking and running on a treadmill. The frequency of the exercise was an average of 2 to 5 sessions a week.

Looking at the results of those trials, the researchers found that while exercise did not impact total hippocampal volume, it did lead to an increase the size of the left region of the hippocampus in humans. (Brain health in humans declines by 5 percent each decade after people hit 40.)

"When you exercise you produce a chemical called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which may help to prevent age-related decline by reducing the deterioration of the brain," the study’s lead author Joseph Firth explained in a summary of the findings. "Our data showed that, rather than actually increasing the size of the hippocampus per se, the main 'brain benefits' are due to aerobic exercise slowing down the deterioration in brain size. In other words, exercise can be seen as a maintenance program for the brain."

Related video: Want to Start Doing More on a Daily Basis? Stop Doing This One Thing.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Health

6 Ways Exhausted Entrepreneurs Can Combat Fatigue

Personal Health

10 Delicious Foods to Feed Both Body and Mind

Personal Health

How Wearable Tech, Neuroscience and Nutrition Can Unlock Peak Performance