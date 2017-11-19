How to Reach Your Full Potential

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



As I’m sure many of you know, I’m pretty big on sports. I love everything about them. The challenge of the games, the sense of being part of a team and even the science behind how it all works. It’s always fascinated me.

Why is it that some people excel at sports, while others fall short no matter how hard they try? It’s not just a matter of genes and physical strength. In fact, someone’s natural mindset under pressure also has a lot to do with it.

When you talk to Super Bowl Champions, no matter how much pressure is on them, it’s just a game. If they win or lose, they go home to their families and they know life will go on. To most of us, that kind of pressure would cause us to live in the moment, be stuck in our heads and end up costing us the big game.

That’s why I’m excited about my interview with our guest today, John Brenkus. Brenkus created the uber popular ESPN show "Sport Science."

He’s a really inspirational person who has succeeded in areas many people only dream about. He’s a producer, TV personality, podcast host and talented musician, in the band Brink of Midnight.

Together we get into the details about what makes certain people so successful, mentally and physically.

Discover all of that and much more, on Episode 562.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.