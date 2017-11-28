My Queue

It Was Fun for a While, But Elon Musk Denies Theory He Created Bitcoin

And he did so in true Elon Musk fashion.
It Was Fun for a While, But Elon Musk Denies Theory He Created Bitcoin
Image credit: Mark Brake | Getty Images

In case you believe that Elon Musk invented Bitcoin, the world-changing cryptocurrency that today is approaching a value of $10,000, it's time to put the brakes on your Roadster.

A few days ago, a man who says he is a former SpaceX intern wrote a Medium post in which he hypothesized that Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto is actually Musk, citing that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO "is a self-taught polymath."

But, Musk apparently didn't want to let this rumor percolate. He took to Twitter Monday night to debunk the conspiracy.

Case closed. It seems the only "mining" Musk has been doing is for tunnels to minimize traffic.