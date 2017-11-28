It Was Fun for a While, But Elon Musk Denies Theory He Created Bitcoin

And he did so in true Elon Musk fashion.

In case you believe that Elon Musk invented Bitcoin, the world-changing cryptocurrency that today is approaching a value of $10,000, it's time to put the brakes on your Roadster.

A few days ago, a man who says he is a former SpaceX intern wrote a Medium post in which he hypothesized that Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto is actually Musk, citing that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO "is a self-taught polymath."

Related: Elon Musk May Be the Creator of Bitcoin, a Former SpaceX Intern Theorizes

But, Musk apparently didn't want to let this rumor percolate. He took to Twitter Monday night to debunk the conspiracy.

Not true. A friend sent me part of a BTC a few years, but I don’t know where it is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2017

Case closed. It seems the only "mining" Musk has been doing is for tunnels to minimize traffic.