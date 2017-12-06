My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Habits

5 Ways to Change Your Bad Business Habits

Habits are a way to operate on autopilot, which is good if you've set a proper course.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways to Change Your Bad Business Habits
Image credit: Tom Merton | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Penny Stock Expert
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So many people are unaware of their habits, or they’re unwilling to acknowledge them, but in business you’re always going to have to deal with bad habits. The first step is to identify them. Write them down and post the list somewhere visible. It’s important for you to not have any avenue from shying away from your business problems any longer.

That’s why I wrote down these five ways you can change your bad business habits.

1. Find the underlying cause.

Once you have your list you must find the cause. Dr. Marie Hartwell-Walker, and author of Tending the Family Heart, says that you have to ask ‘Why?’

For example, you may be constantly yelling at your employees. Stop and think about why you’re yelling at them. Are they slow? That’s not the ‘Why?’ it’s merely the result. Dig deeper and you may find they’re slow because you’re working them too hard.

That’s what you must do with all your bad business habits.

Related: Morning Habits of the Rich

2. What are the triggers?

One of the most common triggers of smoking is seeing someone else smoke. Smoking cessation sessions often focus on the triggers, which is the same with any addiction. Apply that same logic to your business. If you find that you keep crashing in the afternoon, make a point of going to bed early. Or indulge in some high energy foods at lunch.

Stop the trigger and you help to stop the problem.

Related: 25 Habits of Successful and Extremely Happy People

3. Have a plan for good habits.

Dr. Peter Gollwitzer from New York University once wrote that people have the most success in breaking bad habits when they have a plan. He identified this in a study, but he went further and said that they must plan for replacing bad habits for good ones.

I’m an advocate of this. When I find myself spending too much time on social media, I switch to reading the financial news or reviewing my trades.

Related: 5 Habits That Lead to Millionaire Business Success

4. Find a mentor.

Finding a mentor is key to success is business.

You can make your business better by learning from those who have already walked the path to success; you don’t have to recreate the wheel! Swallow your pride and find someone who you look up to help lead the way and pave your path to success.

Related: LinkedIn Debuts Tinder-Like Mentor-Matching Service

5. See the bright side.

It’s important to look on the bright side of things. Concentrate on what those good habits can do for you and how the bad habits detract from your life. Track your progress in business. Changing your habits could make your profits go up, so track that.

It’s an excellent way of keeping you motivated through the difficult times.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Habits

8 Bad Habits That Aren't So Bad After All

Habits

Bill and Melinda Gates Just Gave Us New Insight Into Their Evening Routine and, of Course, It's Genius

Habits

If You Want to Break Out of the Middle Class, Avoid These Money Habits