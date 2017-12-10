7 Ways to Create a Killer Marketing Video (Infographic)

Here's how your business can use video to better engage your audience and tell your brand's story.

Video content is in more demand than ever right now, with 43 percent of consumers wanting to see more videos from marketers. Statistics have also shown that focusing on video content has huge benefits for companies, with 52 percent of marketers claiming that video has the best ROI as compared to all other types of content.

There are simple ways your business can gain an advantage through video content, even if that just means having a video on your landing page. This type of content is extremely engaging and grabs attention more efficiently than just text or photographs alone.

To see how video marketing can work for you and your business, check out the infographic below from MicroCreatives and start telling your brand story today.