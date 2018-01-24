Risk

How Risking It All Helped This Entrepreneur Find Success

The co-founder of Farmshelf explains how he only had one shot to make it work.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to running a company, not everything goes as planned. Just ask Andrew Shearer.

As the co-founder of Farmshelf, a company that builds small indoor farms so anyone can have fresh produce, he only had one shot on showcasing his startup at an accelerator. The only problem? His Farmshelf units didn’t fit into a truck.

So, with a little creativity -- and some duct tape -- Shearer and his team managed to make it work.

Watch the video to learn how execution and hard work helped Farmshelf reap rewards from its risk.

