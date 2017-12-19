Our Entrepreneur360 List: Celebrating the Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America

We looked at leaders who can expertly balance impact, innovation, growth and leadership to grow their business.

Anyone can start a business, but not everyone can make it a success. Leaders need to balance a company to push past obstacles, overcome challenges and achieve milestones. They excel in expertly balancing impact, innovation, growth and leadership by way of grit, perseverance and passion.

At Entrepreneur magazine we are celebrating the leaders of these businesses with our much anticipated Entrepreneur 360™ list, naming the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America.”

The list featured an array of companies, including the addictive app Dots, the cutting-edge recycling company TerraCycle and popular social media tool Meet Edgar. To make the list, the companies had to be privately-owned businesses in the U.S., with at least one founding member involved in the operations.

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship: innovation and technology; management efficiency and business sustainability; and revenue.

By examining these areas, our list provides a 360-degree look at the most entrepreneurial companies in this country.

We applaud everyone who has made this list and congratulate their work. Check out our 2017 Entrepreneur360 list by clicking here.