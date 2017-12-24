My Queue

How to Connect With Influencers, Thought Leaders and Decision Makers

Here are some tips on building relationships with influencers and leaders to help grow your business.
How to Connect With Influencers, Thought Leaders and Decision Makers
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Wrapping up this year, I’m doing an inventory of what’s worked in my life and business in 2017.

Similar to the last Coffee Conversations with Cesar, I wanted to go over one of the most important keys to the success I’ve experienced this past year: partnerships. 

The podcast has grown because of the key people I’ve met and had on the show. Some of those relationships have grown into amazing business opportunities and big win-win moments.

So I wanted to do a solo round on what I’ve learned through the years about connecting and building powerful relationships with influencers and leaders.

In this episode, I cut straight to the truth and get real. My intention is to shine a light on what actually works so that you can create quality relationships too. 

Here’s the truth about building relationships with influencers the right way in Episode 577.

