4 Tips for Entrepreneurs Embarking on an Amazon-Style Expansion

If your company is blowing up (in a good way), congratulations! Just make sure your processes are scalable and that you've done your due diligence before rocketing your company in a new direction.

Amazon's meteoric rise is the stuff of business legends. From pioneering digital bookseller to retail behemoth to corporate services heavyweight to media juggernaut, Amazon's ambitions are limitless. As the company looks to hit $200 billion in annual sales, it seems there's no industry that founder Jeff Bezos won't touch.

The Amazon story isn't just remarkable; it's aspirational. When entrepreneurs see Amazon's everlasting expansion, they imagine making similar plays for industry dominance. While ambition is well and good, these would-be captains of industry need a dose of reality if they want to succeed.

Amazon didn't close its eyes, make a wish and become one of the world's most valuable companies through blind faith. It studied market needs, identified consumer demands and moved swiftly but smartly on new opportunities. Success stems from thoughtful, educated decision-making rooted in logistical realities -- not from emulating the Amazons of the world with no understanding of their strategies.

Keys to expansion success

If your company is blowing up (in a good way), congratulations. By all means, take advantage of that momentum and expand into new markets. Just make sure your processes are scalable and that you've done your due diligence before rocketing your company in a new direction.

The following pointers can help you cover the fundamentals of expansion and set your company up for world domination:

No business leader has come to regret overpaying taxes -- you'll receive a refund when you file annually -- or being too generous in employee protections, but leaning to the other end of the spectrum could derail your dreams of becoming the next Amazon. The logistical questions you might face during an expansion are as unique as your company's circumstances. That said, every expansion should begin with two basic principles: modeling the costs in time and money and erring on the side of caution when it comes to compliance.