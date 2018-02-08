Elon Musk Admits He Was Wrong, But His Confidence Is Still Intact

We’ve all had moments when we’ve overestimated the task ahead of us and had to recalibrate. And while Elon Musk frequently has to contend with high stakes science to get his products -- including electric cars and rockets -- to work, not even he is immune to that kind of mistake.

In an earnings call on Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the production line delays that dogged the company in 2017.

“It’s ironic since battery modules should be the thing we are best at,” Musk said. “We were a little overconfident, got too comfortable with our ability to do battery modules.”

The company’s plan is to continue to work toward manufacturing 5,000 cars a week by the end of the second quarter of 2018. Since Tesla was such an eye-catching part of the successful SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch, Musk also made mention of it during the call.\

Clearly his confidence is not something that is so easily shaken. Case in point: "If we can send a Roadster to the asteroid belt, we can probably solve Model 3 production.”

Which proves that if you’re stuck on one problem, focusing your efforts on another project can help you push forward and reveal what might be missing.