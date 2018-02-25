The Hottest Trends Among Today's Top Startups (Infographic)

/

February 25, 2018 2 min read

When it comes to business, the tides are always changing. And to be successful as an entrepreneur, it's important to keep up to date with what's trending in the startup world. To identify and understand what's hot and what's not right now, Kempler Industries analyzed data from 200 of the world's top startups, as ranked by the website Startup Ranking.

Wondering what the most popular categories are amongst startups today? Based on what businesses are helping customers accomplish, the study found that 21 percent help customers "find," meaning discover content and recommend places to go and people to help. Following the "find" category, another 11 percent of businesses are helping consumers "buy" goods and services online and 9 percent are helping people and businesses "organize." The study uncovered a total of 16 other top categories including "reading," "creating" and "collaborating," to name a few.

Overall, the United States was found to be the country with the most startups. Following the U.S. is India, Canada and Japan and Spain. So, which startup is on top? Airbnb, which has millions of hosts and guests using the platform worldwide. Following close behind is Uber, Medium, 500px and Hootsuite.

