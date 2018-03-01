Martha Stewart's Empire Was Actually Her Third Career: How Curiosity and Optimism Have Helped Her Evolve

/

She didn't write her first book until her 40s.

March 1, 2018

How Success Happens is a podcast featuring polar explorers, authors, ultra marathoners, artists and more to better understand what connects dreaming and doing. Linda Lacina, Entrepreneur.com's managing editor, guides these chats so anyone can understand the traits that underpin achievement and what fuels the decisions to push us forward. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

Today, we know Martha Stewart as an entrepreneur, an expert and bestselling author who has defined what it means to forge a lifestyle brand.

But forging a super successful lifestyle brand is actually a third career for Stewart, who had already worked as a stockbroker and professional model.

In the decades since the launch, her brand has expanded from books (she didn't write her first one until she was already in her 40s) and magazines to a range of collaborations including a cooking show with rapper Snoop Dogg.

Her name has helped sell everything from notebooks at Staples to snow blowers through the QVC.

"Her expertise has earned a level of trust with consumers that transcends category," says Doug Howe, chief merchandising officer for QVC Group. "This credibility continues to resonate across generations of consumers."

In 2018, she'll publish her 90th book and her magazine Martha Stewart Living will see its 27th year.

In this week's podcast, Stewart talks about the year ahead and how she gets things done, including why she still checks all her own email.

She'll also share how being an optimist has helped her change with the times to not just seek opportunity but to build a brand that evolves and lasts.

