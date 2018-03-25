How to Stop Making Excuses and Start Being Successful

/

Celebrity and food expert Jon Taffer shares his take on excuse-making.

March 25, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



I know how easy it is to make excuses. You want to be better, but you also want to stay in your comfort zone, so you tell yourself a story explaining why it’s okay to stay where you are.

How to reverse this habit is to start recognizing these stories as the root of all failure. When you do this, you start to notice how your excuses are holding you back. After this becomes a habit, you won’t be able to ignore it, pushing you to a more honest and productive life.

To help you create this habit in your life, I’m excited for you to hear from the king of no-excuses: Jon Taffer.

Jon Taffer is an international celebrity, entrepreneur and hospitality industry guru most well known for his role in the popular TV show Bar Rescue. As the creator, producer and star of the show, Taffer helps businesses reach their full potential by assessing all aspects of their operation.

Taffer’s approach to business is something we can all learn from. Growing up in an unstable family, Taffer used this struggle as the burning fire to launch his passion projects into a career. His latest book Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself!: Crush the Excuses That Are Holding You Back shows the level of honesty you must have with yourself to get to the next level.

If you’re looking to turn your excuses into solutions or just flat-out stop fooling yourself, tune into Episode 613 to remove excuses from your daily life.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.