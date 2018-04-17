How This Entrepreneur Turned a Lowbrow Product Into a Luxurious One

After setting aside his music career, Sean Dowdell wanted to start his own tattoo parlor, but he needed to find a way to make a traditionally lowbrow product appeal to a high-end, but still edgy, audience.

April 17, 2018 2 min read

This is an episode of our podcast Problem Solvers. Each week, an entrepreneur reveals how they overcame an unexpected problem in their business -- and were happier and more successful as a result. The show is hosted by Entrepreneur’s editor in chief, Jason Feifer. Listen below, or subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sean Dowdell loved tattoos, but he hated tattoo parlors. They were dirty, uninviting, downmarket, unprofessional and often sexist. So when he set aside his music career to start his own tattoo parlor, he needed to find a way to make a traditionally lowbrow product appeal to a high-end, but still edgy, audience. A decade later, he’s now opening glitzy tattoo shops all over the world.

Tune into the latest episode of Problem Solvers to hear how he pulled it off.

Thanks to our sponsors:

Small business never stops moving, so Dell’s US-based Small Business Advisors are trained to keep up. Just call 877-BUY-DELL to get connected. You’ll get tailored solutions you can trust, from an advisor who knows your business -- like which Dell PCs with Intel® CoreTM processors are right for you. That way, you can focus on your business and leave the tech questions to Dell.

People hate calling companies and not getting an answer. Companies hate missing calls, and potential new customers. And yet, it happens every day. That’s what Ruby Receptionists is designed to solve—all your calls are answered live by a team of friendly, professional remote receptionists, helping you secure customers and build a thriving company. From their offices in Portland, Oregon, Ruby deliver exceptional experiences to your callers by answering calls live in English or Spanish, transferring calls, taking messages, addressing common questions, and making follow-up calls, and more. To learn more or get started, visit Ruby online.