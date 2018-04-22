My Queue

Passion

How to Let Passion Lead Your Life

Figuring out what makes you passionate is something a lot of people struggle with. But once you find it, cherish it.
How to Let Passion Lead Your Life
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Figuring out what makes you passionate is something a lot of people struggle with. We all want to find that thing in life that we are excited to do -- the drive that makes us want to wake up early because we can’t wait to get started.

When you find the energy that your passion creates, it’s your duty to share it with everyone around you. That’s when you’ll make a real impact and people will remember you. Take care of them, and they’ll end up taking care of you one day.

To go more in depth about the importance of living your passion, I wanted to bring back an episode with Steve Cook for this week’s 5 Minute Friday.

Cook is one of the most recognizable faces in fitness today. He’s an IFBB Pro Men’s Physique Competitor and a spokesmodel for Optimum Nutrition and Bodybuilding.

Learn how you can make an impact and inspire the world (and yourself) on Episode 627.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.

How to Pursue Your Passion and Reach Your Full Potential

