Amazon Delivers to Parked Cars and Thinking Positive Leads to Good Memories. 3 Things to Know Today.
- First it was access to your house, now it's your car: Amazon has announced that it will begin leaving packages in Prime members' trunks and back seats, starting today. If you have Prime and a car with the right tech, you soon may not need to wait until you get home to get your next delivery.
- Got a big presentation or launch coming up? Think positive! Researchers at Harvard University have found that just imagining a favorable outcome will result in more pleasant memories of the event once it's over, regardless of what actually happens.
- Several major public companies are announcing earnings for the first quarter of the year today, and many of them beat forecasts, including Google parent Alphabet and Coca-Cola.
Watch the last 3 Things to Know video: How Does How You Look Affect Your Pay?