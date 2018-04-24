My Queue

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Amazon Delivers to Parked Cars and Thinking Positive Leads to Good Memories. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
  1. First it was access to your house, now it's your car: Amazon has announced that it will begin leaving packages in Prime members' trunks and back seats, starting today. If you have Prime and a car with the right tech, you soon may not need to wait until you get home to get your next delivery.
  2. Got a big presentation or launch coming up? Think positive! Researchers at Harvard University have found that just imagining a favorable outcome will result in more pleasant memories of the event once it's over, regardless of what actually happens.
  3. Several major public companies are announcing earnings for the first quarter of the year today, and many of them beat forecasts, including Google parent Alphabet and Coca-Cola

