10 U.S. Cities Where Tech Workers Make Good Money and Don't Pay Sky-High Rent

Think beyond the coasts.

May 9, 2018 3 min read

The rent is too damn high in San Francisco and New York, but all of the good tech jobs aren’t confined to these two metropolitan hubs.

Although you might make a bit less as a developer, IT specialist or Project manager working outside of Silicon Valley (or Alley, or Beach), you’ll be better off financially in the long run when you take monthly living expenses in those densely populated areas into account.

In a new report, career site Comparably highlights 10 U.S. cities, along with the average total compensation of residents working in various popular tech roles. By analyzing more than 8,600 anonymous salary records, Comparably has constructed a list of 10 under-the-radar cities where tech workers can make a decent living without breaking the bank on rent.

Read on for the average annual compensation of developers, sales reps and more at the national level and local level for 10 U.S. cities, compared to housing costs. The source of the median rent figures listed is ApartmentList.com.

National average

Junior developer: $75,321

Developer: $106,571

Senior developer: $135,558

IT manager: $112,478

Project manager: $105,043

Sales rep: $109,890

1-bedroom: $940 per month

2-bedroom: $1,160 per month

1. Atlanta

Junior developer: $68,330

Developer: $86,214

Senior developer: $112,573

IT manager: $120,695

Project manager: $102,390

Sales rep: $113,576

1-bedroom: $1,010 per month

2-bedroom: $1,160 per month

2. Baltimore

Junior developer: $70,925

Developer: $96,290

Senior developer: $124,201

IT manager: $115,927

Project manager: $104,853

Sales rep: $126,255

1-bedroom: $940 per month

2-bedroom: $1,180 per month

3. Boulder, Co.

Junior developer: $69,013

Developer: $90,688

Senior developer: $123,027

IT manager: $105,123

Project manager: $102,168

Sales rep: $107,925

1-bedroom: $1,140 per month

2-bedroom: $1,400 per month

4. Chicago

Junior developer: $71,404

Developer: $89,366

Senior developer: $120,018

IT manager: $117,726

Project manager: $108,383

Sales rep: $110,806

1-bedroom: $1,070 per month

2-bedroom: $1,260 per month

5. Dallas

Junior developer: $70,664

Developer: $84,525

Senior developer: $113,278

IT manager: $121,326

Project manager: $106,848

Sales rep: $112,605

1-bedroom: $880 per month

2-bedroom: $1,100 per month

6. Denver

Junior developer: $68,748

Developer: $90,761

Senior developer: $122,929

IT manager: $103,927

Project manager: $102,013

Sales rep: $108,979

1-bedroom: $1,040 per month

2-bedroom: $1,310 per month

7. Minneapolis

Junior developer: $66,481

Developer: $85,078

Senior developer: $112,261

IT manager: $118,573

Project manager: $107,196

Sales rep: $115,512

1-bedroom: $900 per month

2-bedroom: $1,140 per month

8. Phoenix

Junior developer: $72,108

Developer: $85,216

Senior developer: $116,027

IT manager: $96,781

Project manager: $88,894

Sales rep: $96,157

1-bedroom: $820 per month

2-bedroom: $1,030 per month

9. Portland, Ore.

Junior developer: $68,608

Developer: $87,328

Senior developer: $118,002

IT manager: $117,856

Project manager: $98,737

Sales rep: $92,437

1-bedroom: $1,130 per month

2-bedroom: $1,330 per month

10. Washington, D.C.

Junior developer: $71,186

Developer: $96,087

Senior developer: $125,370

IT manager: $118,886

Project manager: $105,319

Sales rep: $131,598

1-bedroom: $1,310 per month

2-bedroom: $1,510 per month

