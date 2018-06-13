Check Out TheSkimm's New Playful Headquarters, Designed By Its Employees

Employees of the daily news site had a say in their new office's design -- including space for all their empty Champagne bottles.

June 13, 2018 3 min read

If the playful voice of TheSkimm’s e-newsletter -- a conversational rundown of the day’s headlines, aimed at female millennials -- morphed into a physical space, it would look like the company’s brand-new Manhattan headquarters. That’s because the place was designed by the employees themselves, who opted for clean lines and pops of color, meticulously organized stacks of books and countless cozy couches where staffers retreat for focused work or a much-needed break. The most memorable design feature, however, is a wall of empty Champagne bottles. The team has a tradition of impromptu toasts to celebrate company milestones, making this a kind of trophy wall -- and one everyone is excited to keep contributing to.

Ronlee Ben-Gal

Product designer

“At TheSkimm, you feel supported not only at work, but in your life outside that. As a designer, we bring in outside experts once a quarter to do workshops with us, which is really nice. We have an amazing team that is really insightful, but it’s always nice to kind of get a fresh set of eyes to help see things from a different perspective.”

Kaitlyn Jankowski

Head of marketing

“There’s a lot of hustle -- creativity and innovation are part of everyone’s DNA. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the engineering team or the sales team: You are constantly thinking about how to problem-solve and create innovative products for the female millennial, making it easier for them to live smarter lives.”

Eugenia Finizio

Editorial lead

“I’ve been at TheSkimm through four offices, and I never imagined we would have a space where politicians and celebrities come for on-screen interviews. But we did it this morning: James Comey was here!”

Ryan Stuczynski

Head of growth & analytics

“On our team, we typically need two screens to be productive, but the couches are great when we’re not thinking about the data and are more focused on what we want to say and how to say it.”

Jordan Gillman

Media sales

“This past Monday we went to Hope Lodge, down the block, to cook dinner for cancer patients. It was inspiring to take a step back, see what other people are going through and be reminded to be grateful, not only for the opportunity to work here, but to just live healthily.”

Belynda Gardner

Media operations

“People are always willing to come on a journey with you. After work, if I want to take, say, a Rumble boxing class, or some other kind of exercise class that I’ve never done before, I just send it out in our Slack channel, and four or five people will jump on it and join me.”

Dheerja Kaur

Head of product

“We have Sip ’n’ Skimms on Fridays, a happy hour where people talk about their week, personally and professionally. Skimm’aoke is a team-wide karaoke celebration to mark a big milestone. But the day-to-day interactions are the best part of our culture. Everybody is cheerful, collaborative and happy to work together -- which is shockingly hard to find in a workplace.”

Image Credit: Adam Friedberg