Project Grow

Women Entrepreneur's New Mentor Platform Will Help You Find Success in Business and Life

Women Entrepreneur has an innovative service that allows you to speak directly to experts on how to succeed in business, life and your career.
Women Entrepreneur's New Mentor Platform Will Help You Find Success in Business and Life
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

The internet provides a vast sea of knowledge about finding success. There are how-to articles on starting and growing a business, YouTube videos that walk you through setting up a website, Facebook Lives that provide an opportunity to email in a question. But sometimes you need more. Sometimes you need the dedicated, one-on-one attention that you can only get when talking to someone directly.

This is where Women Entrepreneur can help. Our new mentor sessions allow women to chat directly with experts who can help propel them forward. Need help with fundraising? We have a mentor for that. Branding? We have you covered. Getting media coverage? We can help.

Related: 'Keep Moving Forward' Urges ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia, Who Means It Both Figuratively and Literally

Our platform is easy to use. Simply choose an expert, book a time and start your session. Once you're done, you can keep the recording for future use.

Here's who's in our current lineup:

Kathleen Griffith: As the founder of Grayce & Co, a marketing and media consultancy firm, Kathleen has helped Fortune 100 brands and media companies reach and engage with the female consumer. She is also the founder of Build Like a Woman, a platform to help female entrepreneurs launch and scale their business.

Expertise: Growth strategy, brand strategy, marketing, go-to-market, starting a business, work/life balance and personal/professional growth

Andrea Huspeni: Andrea is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com, for which she oversees weekly series, edits reporters' pieces and launches innovative projects to build the Entrepreneur brand. Besides that, she is a side hustler, having founded ThisDogsLife.co, a website that delivers content and curated products to dog lovers.

Expertise: Pitching the media, getting on journalists' radar, crafting a compelling story, strategies for launching a company with little time or resources, scaling, content development and ecommerce

Related: To Rise up the Ranks at Work, Women Can Take These 4 Steps

Elizabeth Gore: Elizabeth is the president of Alice, an artificial intelligence platform that connects entrepreneurs with curated resources, tools, communities and opportunities to help their business grow. Prior to this endeavor, she served as entrepreneur-in-residence at Dell Technologies, where she focused on aligning Dell's goals with helping small and medium business succeed.

Expertise: Scaling companies, fundraising, being a values-driven CEO, "mompreneur" and personal branding

Jason Feifer: Jason has worked across many media brands and mediums. He is currently editor in chief at Entrepreneur magazine and hosts the podcasts Problem Solvers and Pessimists Archive.

Expertise: Storytelling, motivation and pitching your business to media

 

David Meltzer: David is the current CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, a marketing agency he co-founded with football player Warren Moon. As executive producer and main judge of Entrepreneur's Elevator Pitch, David provides constructive insight for thousands of businesses each year to help them focus on their company growth.

Expertise: Building brand awareness, developing public speaking skills, fundraising and success strategies
 

Check back as we add more top-notch mentors to our roster.

Women Entrepreneur's New Mentor Platform Will Help You Find Success in Business and Life
Project Grow

Women Entrepreneur's New Mentor Platform Will Help You Find Success in Business and Life

Women Entrepreneur has an innovative service that allows you to speak directly to experts on how to succeed in business, life and your career.
Entrepreneur Staff 3 min read
