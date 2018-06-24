Leadership Lessons from Successful Entrepreneurs and Founders

These tips will help you become a successful leader inside and outside the office.

June 24, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



My previous mashup episodes have been exploding. Because of this, I wanted to bring you an episode on leadership.

No matter who you are, or what you do, you will be in a leadership position at some point. Whether you are the CEO of a company, or a stay at home parent: there are people who rely on you to stand up and take charge.

This can be a very confusing situation, as sometimes you may find yourself feeling like you can’t ask for help. You also may feel like you’re losing progress and need to keep moving forward.

To give you the tools you need to lead in success I wanted to bring you back segments from Alison Levine, Simon Sinek, Nancy Duarte and Cesar Millan.

This collection of interviews will give you some of the tools you need to really progress in your life.

If you take these lessons, and integrate them into your life a little at a time, you will see results.

I don’t expect you to memorize it all and I don’t expect you to make a sudden change. Integrate these lessons little by little and review them.

Now get to it, and learn how to be a successful leader, on Episode 650.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.