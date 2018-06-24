How to Become Superhuman and Achieve the Impossible

We can achieve more than we think. You just need to get over our mental barriers to see what you can really achieve.

June 24, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



One of the hardest things for us to deal with is pain. Our mind tries to prevent us from experiencing it. It’s just trying to protect us and keep us alive.

When we push through that pain, however, that’s when we accomplish greatness. Now I don’t mean continuing with a broken arm. I mean pushing through those tough times when your mind is trying to tell your body to stop, but you know you have more to give.

That’s why I wanted to bring you today’s guest, the Iron Cowboy himself: James Lawrence.

Lawrence did 50 Ironman Triathlons, in 50 days, in 50 states. He was constantly on the move for 12 hours a day, running, swimming, and cycling. As soon as he was finished, he had to travel to the next state.

Most days James only had about four hours to rest. That’s no time for your body to recover.

Did he hurt? Did he want to give up? Of course. But James ended up powering through, breaking a Guinness World Record. At the end of the 50 days, his body had begun to accept that this was its new reality (and he felt like he needed to do another triathlon after he finished!).

Humans can push themselves so much further than we think. We just need to get over our mental barriers to see what we can really achieve.

Learn what it takes to develop your skills and overcome your boundaries, on Episode 653.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.