Fried? 9 Hyper-Motivating TED Talks from Women on the Top.

Wherever you are right now in your life and career, these women offer valuable words of empowerment to lift you up.

This story originally appeared on Career Contessa



It’s time for a pep talk, ladies. Take a few minutes to pause and absorb empowering stories from some of the best lady pioneers of our generation.

Related: 12 Women-Run Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

We’ve curated a TED talk sequence led by diverse women who found empowerment in their career and personal paths. Just like you and I, they battled through highs and lows, and have learned how to harness their power as women in the world. Whether you need advice for your next business move, enlightenment after a long work week or fresh perspective on the big picture -- this all-woman roundup offers practical wisdom that will spark clarity in your day.

"Women entrepreneurs, example not exception"

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon



Want to start a business, but have limited resources? Like Gayle Lemmon, we want you to unleash your business’ true economic potential. With notes on innovation and self-sufficiency, Lemmon’s talk inspires our entrepreneurial spirit with self-hacks that create growth and access to finance, markets and business networks.

"3 Lessons on success from an Arab businesswoman"

Leila Hoteit



For those who have day jobs, on top of side hustles, on top of a multitude of to-do’s, we feel you. Finding a way to take control of it all is challenging. Leila Hoteit teaches a three-step technique on how to become your own role model and find that control. Whether you want to make progress in career, finance or overall day-to-day womanhood, this technique can be used to empower your life.

"So we leaned in... Now what?"

Sheryl Sandberg



Truth be told, we need more women in high-level leadership positions. Women empowerment advocate and Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, explains how implementing confidence, equality and vulnerability in your career moves you towards the leadership role you deserve. Take it from her -- getting a seat at the executive table is never easy, but it’s also not impossible -- and there are tools to make sure you get there.

Related: How Women Can Rebound From a Huge Work Mistake

"Get comfortable with being uncomfortable"

Luvvie Ajayi



Luvvie Ajayi, a self-proclaimed professional troublemaker, talks about her mission to leave the world better than we found it. In this honest, energizing talk, she highlights how confronting your fears can empower your life’s path.

"The gift and power of emotional courage"

Susan David



Anxiety and stress getting the best of you? How we deal with our inner world reflects on how we deal with everything else. Emotional agility is a form of self-care that allows us to come to our emotions with curiosity, compassion and courage to take value connected steps forward. Practice these steps to detach, reflect and focus on authenticity.

"Know your worth, then ask for it"

Casey Brown



We all know by now that the pay gap is real, and it’s time to speak up. Ask for the promotion, ask for the raise and affirm your value in the workplace. Pricing consultant Casey Brown guides us in how to clearly define and communicate our value and take steps towards being paid well. For those who are ready to move towards their greatest earning potential, this tool is for you.

"What I learned when I conquered the world's toughest triathalon"

Minda Dentler



Are you facing an uphill battle with something you feel is always out of reach? Mina Dentler shares her own experiences, and shows how the power of positive self-talk attitude can get you to your goals. She proves that you are capable to conquer your goals, even if you are against all odds.

"Why some of us don't have one true calling"

Emily Wapnick



If you're multi-passionate and jump from one industry to the next -- good news, you have a great strength. Adaptability is the number one skill you need to thrive in the modern workforce, and we want you to take full advantage of it. Emilie Wapnick explains what it means to be multi-passionate, and how you can apply that strength to get ahead.

Related: The Surprising Hobbies of Oprah, Serena Williams and 12 Other Successful Women

"What separates us from the apes?"

Jane Goodall



Empowerment can happen outside of yourself and your community. Woman biologist, conservationist and pioneer Jane Goodall reminds us how respecting cultures outside of our own can lead to great change. Learn how to become a steward of the world and impact change.

(By Naohmi Monroe)