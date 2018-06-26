Watch This Guy Paddleboard Across the Hudson River to Get to His Meeting

He really wanted to get there on time.

June 26, 2018 1 min read

What would you do to get to an important meeting on time?

Planes, trains, automobiles … paddleboards?

Recently, Jersey City-based comedian Scott Holt opted to go for that last option when running late for a meeting in Manhattan. Wearing a suit, tie and dress shoes, he took to the water, traversing the Hudson River on a paddleboard.

Related: Here Are Some of the Coolest, Craziest Internships Out There

The unusual commute was captured on video by the quite appropriately named Eunice Rivers.

Fortunately, Holt made it safely across and didn’t run afould of local law enforcement, despite being yelled at by a Water Taxi captain. But alas, if only the meeting went as smoothly as the commute.

"I’m still looking for a manager,” Holt told NBC Channel 4. "I got a free commute and a free shoe shine out of it. … If it’s making people laugh, it’s a good thing."

What is the strangest thing you’ve done in service of a job interview or important meeting? Let us know in the comments section below.