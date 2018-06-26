The 25 Companies That Gen Zers Dream of Working at

You'll never guess who tops the list.

With the oldest gen Zers ready to receive their diplomas, companies are surely scrambling to win them over, whether with the best benefits or a fulfilling mission.

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) conducted a survey to see which companies are most appealing to the soon-to-be grads. While millennials and gen Zers have long ranked a position at Google as their top dream job (because nap pods, indoor slides and free gourmet cafeterias are still all the buzz for the next generation of worker bees), the tech giant has been bumped to second.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, last year’s runner up, slid into first. While the nonprofit hospital doesn’t offer free cooking classes or massages (though it offers onsite fitness centers), St. Jude’s mission to end cancer and commitment to a “giving back” culture has overshadowed Google’s campus gimmicks.

While the older, but not so distant, millennials brought tech to the forefront, gen Z digital natives now show more interest in a career in healthcare than creating the newest gadget. Six out of the top 25 dream jobs on NSHSS are healthcare-related.

However, that doesn’t mean that a job in technology is a thing of the past. Amazon, Netflix and Instagram, staked a claim on the list. Government agencies, including the FBI and CIA, landed in the top 10. Consistent with their passion for healthcare, gen Z is highly dedicated to service.

Veterans such as Walt Disney Corporation and Nike made a reappearance on the list alongside some newcomers, including NASA and SpaceX. Chick-fil-A became the first food company to score a spot on the top 25, most likely due to its programs and scholarships focusing on leadership development and community impact (and tasty chicken).

