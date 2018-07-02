How Success Happens Podcast

Daymond John Explains His Crazy Ride to Success (Podcast)

Listen in to "The People's Shark" as he details how he came up and how he keeps his businesses on track to get bigger and better every day.
Image credit: David Livingston | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
2 min read

A few weeks ago, I had the chance to speak with Daymond John, who you all know, but I’ll remind you of some of his many career highlights anyway:

In 1992, he started a fashion company called FUBU with just 40 bucks, according to the legend. Today, FUBU is worth slightly more -- $6 billion more, to be exact. He’s also on a show that you might have heard of called Shark Tank. Ever seen it? 

Daymond is a best-selling author, a motivational speaker, he was appointed a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, and just to keep things interesting, is also a beekeeper. Yes, actual bees.

With all of those accolades, you’d think Daymond would be the kind of guy who shows to interviews with an army of assistants and publicists, but that's not the case. On the day we spoke, Daymond rolled over to the Entrepreneur offices solo. If I was worth hundreds of millions of dollars, I might demand someone ring the doorbell for me, but not Daymond. He came straight from the airport and ready to drop some knowledge. We sat down for a lively chat about his latest charitable endeavors, the juggernaut known as Shark Tank, starting and growing a company, and yes, how he relaxes by surrounding himself with bees.

