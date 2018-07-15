How Businesses Can Use Mobile Marketing to Their Advantage (Infographic)

Need to boost your marketing? Go mobile.

July 15, 2018 2 min read

The marketing industry isn’t the same as it was 10 years ago. And much of that is thanks to the rise of smartphones.

Today's marketing initiatives go far beyond print ads and desktop computers, and it’s more important than ever to have a mobile marketing campaign in place for your business. If you’re feeling stuck, there’s no need to worry. With a few quick tips and an understanding of how other businesses are using mobile marketing to their advantage, you’ll be well on your way to creating a stellar campaign.

People spend 59 percent of their time on mobile, according to research compiled by App Geeks. But marketers spend 15 percent of their budgets on mobile and the remaining 85 percent on desktop. In addition, mobile ads have higher conversion rates. Overall, average smartphone conversion rates have gone up 64 percent compared to average desktop conversion rates.

Now that you know the importance of mobile marketing, it’s important to understand the different types. SMS marketing, app-based marketing, push notifications and email marketing are some of the most popular methods. When it comes to SMS, 79 percent of smartphone users say they rely on SMS opt-in to help them make purchasing decisions. In addition, push notifications drive nearly 10 times more users to make a purchase.

It’s clear there are plenty of mobile marketing opportunities. To take advantage of them and to learn more, check out App Geeks’ infographic below.