18 Tips to Help Your Resume Stand Out From the Rest (Infographic)

These quick tips can help you get your foot in the door at the company of your dreams.

July 29, 2018 2 min read

Landing a job -- or even a job interview -- isn’t easy. One of the most important components of a successful job search is having a stellar resume. In fact, having a resume that makes you stand out from the rest of the applicant pool is usually the first step to getting your foot in the door. So, how can better your chances?

If you have your eye on a specific job listing, run the listing through a cloud generator, which will pull out the most prominent words that you should include on your resume. These words can help act as a guide for tailoring your resume to certain jobs or companies. Next, be sure to format your resume in reverse chronological order, starting with your most recent experience at the top. Typically, recruiters take six seconds scanning an applicant’s resume, so it’s important to make it relevant, easy to read and to the point.

Don't include a photo on your resume unless it’s specifically requested -- hiring managers reject a whopping 88 percent of candidates who do so. Instead, add a link to your portfolio, LinkedIn or Twitter. Seventy-one percent of hiring managers think this is an attractive feature to have on a resume. You should also include a summary statement and a list of your skills as these help recruiters and HR professionals easily find and learn certain information about you. In addition, remember to always illustrate your skills with numbers to show proof of your accomplishments, and limit yourself to six bullet points per job.

