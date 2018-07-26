Watch Burger King Cleverly Call Out the 'Pink Tax' in New Ad

The fast food company uses a social experiment to draw attention to the glaring disparity.

July 26, 2018 2 min read

In a new video from Burger King, the fast food chain aims to raise awareness about the “pink tax,” the extra money women are charged for products ranging from clothes to toiletries including razors and shampoo, as well as the additional tax attached to the sale of pads and tampons. Forty-two percent of women’s products are more expensive than the equivalent products geared towards men.

In the video, the company advertises new chicken fries for $1.69 and “chick fries” for $3.09 -- complete with ostentatious pink packaging emblazoned with a hen in a full face of makeup.

Why the disparity? “It’s the same chicken fries you love, but for way more, because girls like pink."

There is then a smash cut to a line of increasingly agitated women customers waiting in line, all of whom react with a variation of, “I’m not going to pay extra for that.”

Finally, the employees working behind the counter ask if the customers speak up when the same thing happens to them at the drugstore. The answer is "no."

“At Burger King we believe everything should be equal,” the screen reads towards the end of the video.

You might think it’s odd for a fast food chain to wade into the conversation, but it isn’t the first time the company has spoken out on an issue in this way.

Earlier this year, Burger King released a short video to support net neutrality through an experiment on their customers. In it, the food chain charged $26 for a Whopper that would get to customers right away, as opposed to one for $4.95 that take 20 minutes.