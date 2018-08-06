4 Ways to Stay Motivated as You Build Your Business

It takes consistent motivation to push through the hard times.

August 6, 2018 5 min read

Tell me if this sounds familiar. You’re having an amazing month when things are flowing in your business. You’re signing new clients, your current customers are spreading the word about your business. Things are going so well that you pinch yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming.

Then, the next month arrives. Business slows down. Potential clients decide to use someone else. One thing after another just doesn’t go your way.

In either case, your motivation affects the growth of your business. During the good times, motivation can be a little different to stay focused on the smaller tasks that grow a business. During the hard times, you don’t feel motivated to do anything but sit with a drink on the couch vegging out on your favorite TV series.

It takes a lot to build a business. Your motivation is an important part of the equation. Being motivated 100 percent of the time is not a realistic expectation but there are strategies for staying consistently motivated to achieve explosive growth in your business.

1. Take plenty of 'you' time.

It’s easy and common to get lost in the hustle of building your business. You have long works days, respond to message all hours of the day, and chase down potential business when it looks within your grasp. Before you know it, you start to hate your business because it’s overtaken your life. You start to get bitter about what you once loved. To stay constantly motivated, you need breaks.

You need to schedule lots of "you" time. This includes vacations and hours where you turn off “business mode." Set boundaries with clients and have lots of time set aside for doing the things that light you on fire. You need to recharge your batteries so that you can come back stronger after the "you" time.

Those breaks will help you get more done because it brings greater consistency.

2. Build connections into each week.

Human beings crave connection with other human beings. You can try building a business on your own but, at some point, you’ll need to involve others. It may be bringing on employees, a virtual assistant or strategic partnerships. But also, it’s human contact and connection through groups and masterminds. Don’t build your business on an island.

Consistent motivation comes when you’re sharing experiences with othter motivated people. You learn from each other while getting the connection that’s built into your DNA. Set aside time to mastermind, connect and meet fellow entrepreneurs who can help your entrepreneurial journey.

3. Have your sources of instant inspiration.

No one is motivated 100 percent of the time but with the right sources of inspiration you can get motivated instantly. There are videos, podcasts, articles and different forms of virtual content that you can consume immediately. Have content on the ready for tapping into when you’re unmotivated.

Listen to what the entrepreneurial greats who are doing what you’re working to do have to say about taking action. When you feel down, hit "play" and get an instant boost of inspiration to keep going. You’ll be surprised by what a simple video or article can do for your mindset.

4. Have a mission bigger than just a business.

Take a look at any successful business and you'll see it is more than the widgets, marketing or who is in charge. They are businesses that are built around a mission and vision. There was a driving force that caused the business to be formed with the main goal being to help people and change the world.

Constant and consistent motivation comes when you build your business around an idea that’s bigger than just making money. Build a business that makes an impact on the lives of those your business serves. A business that creates freedom and financial security. Get clear on your mission and the values that shape the actions you’re taking.

You’re an entrepreneur building your dream. You're putting your dent in a world that's full of conformity. It will take a lot of consistent motivation to push through the hard times because there will be plenty of them every single day. Use these four tips to tap into your inner power and use that motivation to do amazing things.